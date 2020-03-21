John Terry admits he’d love to see Chelsea FC sign 19-year-old

John Terry admits that he would love to see Chelsea FC make a move for Jadon Sancho this summer

Transfer Agent
Saturday 21 March 2020
John Terry has admitted that he thinks that Chelsea FC should try and sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the summer months as Frank Lampard looks to add to his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already secured their first signing of the summer after having agreed a deal to land Hakim Ziyech from Ajax at the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, England international Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing the attacking midfielder.

Now, former Chelsea FC captain Terry has admitted that he would love to see Sancho move to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Terry said: “I think the young lads have shown their potential.

“We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount coming into the squad and they’ve shown that they’re capable of playing.

“But, listen, I think Sancho is probably one of the best young players in the world at the moment. So he’d be a great addition to Chelsea’s squad and obviously make us better as well.

“But like I said, the ones that have come through, Billy Gilmour, Tammy, Mason, Reece James – I mean, it’s endless isn’t it? There have been so many positives this season come through.

“I think every Chelsea fan since I came through the ranks, that’s all Chelsea fans wanted to see: the youth team players and young generation coming through and making their first-team debuts. And we’ve seen this in abundance this season.”

Sancho has been in superb form this season, scoring 14 goals and making 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games for the German club so far.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification this season.

