Chelsea FC star ready to stay and fight for his future – report

Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to stay at Chelsea FC and fight for his place at the club, say reports

By Transfer Agent Friday 20 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Kepa Arrizabalaga is ready to stay at Chelsea FC and fight for his future at the club, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Spanish goalkeeper is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge despite his rocky start to life at Chelsea FC.

The same report claims that Kepa has been warned that he needs to work harder if he wants to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

The shot-stopper was dropped by Frank Lampard this season following some patchy form, but he is now back in the team and according to the same story, he is ready to fight for his place at the west London club.

Despite that, the same article claims that Chelsea FC are still looking to add another goalkeeper to their ranks this summer as they ponder adding to their squad ahead of next season.

The report claims that Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, Juan Musso at Udinese, Andre Onana of Ajax and Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan have all been discussed as potential targets for the Blues this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action in early May with a home clash against Norwich City.

