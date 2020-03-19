Frank Lampard issues update for Chelsea FC fans amid coronavirus outbreak

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has spoken about the importance of supporting one another during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The football season has been put on hold until early April after Covid-19 spread rapidly across Europe and the world.

A number of high-profile figures in football have tested positive for the virus, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea FC attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea FC were forced to close their training ground to perform a deep clean after Hudson-Odoi’s positive test late last week, but they have now reopened their training base for those who are not self-isolating.

As things stand, Premier League football is scheduled to return at the start of April, but it remains to be seen whether or not there will be further postponements before then.

Now, Lampard has delivered an update on the situation and has offered some advice to football fans and people in the wider community.

“I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others,” Lampard told Chelsea FC’s website.

“I want to make it clear that I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can’t get out. Let’s make sure we all take care of each other.

“Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely.

“Of course we still don’t know when competitive football will restart, but it isn’t worth worrying about that too much at the moment.

“We all miss football, but right now it’s about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society.

“I am sure I wasn’t the only one who found myself in a strange place with no sport this weekend, but ultimately none of that matters when we consider the bigger picture.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The Blues are scheduled to take on West Ham United away from home on 5 April in the Premier League.

