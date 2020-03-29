Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Callum Hudson-Odoi

Frank Lampard updates Chelsea FC fans on Callum Hudson-Odoi after the winger tested positive for coronavirus

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 29 March 2020, 05:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has revealed his relief that Callum Hudson-Odoi has appeared to make a full recovery from coronavirus.

The Chelsea FC teenager tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was forced to self-isolate at home as a result, with the rest of the Blues first team also isolating themselves following his diagnosis.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, looks to have shaken off the infection and his now feeling his usual self again following a swift recovery from the virus.

Lampard has now revealed his relief at seeing Hudson-Odoi make a speedy recovery as he and his Chelsea FC team continue to remain at home during the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Lampard said: “I’ve spoken to Callum and it’s great that he’s fully recovered.

“I spoke to him throughout that first week when he first got the illness and it was a strange time. Thankfully he didn’t suffer too much and we are happy he’s come through this.

“Now it’s just about taking the necessary precautions with the rest of the squad, which we have been doing since he first tested positive and everyone is doing well in the current climate.”

Lampard also revealed that he has been in contact with his Chelsea FC squad on the phone during what has been a challenging time for all involved in football.

He continued: “It’s tough in the current climate. We’ve been at home for a long time now, self-isolating and showing concern for everybody but we are doing the right thing.

“I’ve been in touch with the players. They all know that I’m there for them, both individually and collectively, and these are tough times both physically and emotionally.

“So we have to be there for the players and that’s what we have been doing.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are scheduled to host Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game on 2 May.

