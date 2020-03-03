Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Ross Barkley for his stunning goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the weekend, while Liverpool FC were aiming to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat by Watford.

Frank Lampard’s side started brightly at Stamford Bridge and they took the lead in the 13th minute when Willian’s long-range effort was parried into the back of the net by Adrian in the Liverpool FC goal.

Barkley, who was making just his 12th start of the season for Chelsea FC in all competitions, then fired home a brilliant second for the Blues in the 64th minute after bursting through the Liverpool FC half at pace.

The win books Chelsea FC’s place in the quarter-finals of the cup competition and leaves Liverpool FC competing for the Premier League and Champions League as their last two remaining hopes of a major trophy.

England legend Lineker was clearly very impressed by Barkley’s display and goal, and the former Spurs striker took to Twitter to praise the midfielder following his strike.

Lineker wrote on Twitter after Barkley’s goal: Stunning goal from @RBarkley8 and @ChelseaFC are 2 up. Hard to see @LFC winning anything this season now.”

Earlier in the game, Lineker had praised Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a string of quick-fire saves.

He wrote: “What a Kepa. 3 saves in 3 seconds.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

