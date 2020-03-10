BBC Sport pundit admits Chelsea FC youngster has been impressing him

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Garth Crooks has singled out Mason Mount for special praise following the youngster’s fine performance in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mount has been a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season as Frank Lampard gives youth a chance to shine in his Blues side.

The 21-year-old midfielder has scored six goals and made four assists in a total of 29 Premier League games for the Blues so far this season in what has been a breakthrough campaign for the English youngster.

Mount scored the opener for Chelsea FC against Everton on Sunday with a brilliant turn and shot to set the Blues on their way towards a comfortable win over the Toffees.

Former Spurs striker Crooks was highly impressed by what he saw from Mount on Sunday as he picked him in his team of the week in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said of Mount’s performance: “This was a disappointing performance from Everton and a sure indication to Carlo Ancelotti of the players capable of taking the club to the next level.

“One player who is destined for the highest level is Mason Mount. This Chelsea starlet has been groomed for the top by Frank Lampard and his performance against a poor Everton was emphatic.

“He made his intentions clear in the opening exchanges of the match when he forced a first-class save from Jordan Pickford. However his second effort minutes later was unstoppable.

“There is a lot of hype surrounding the performance of young Billy Gilmour, who is extremely promising, but Mount is turning promise into goals and victories.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to Aston Villa in the top flight looking to continue their push towards a top-four finish.

