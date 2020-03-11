Mason Mount delivers latest Chelsea FC injury update

Mason Mount (Photo: Nike)

Mason Mount has played down fears about his injury situation after he had to be substituted during the 4-0 win over Everton at the weekend.

Mount scored the opening goal for the Blues at Stamford Bridge with a brilliant turn and shot to set Frank Lampard’s men on their way towards a dominant victory.

The England midfielder had to be substitute on the hour-mark after picking up a knock, but Mount has now moved to reassure Chelsea FC supporters that the setback is not a serious one.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Mount said: “I took a little knock, a knee in the back of my knee, but I think it was just precautionary to come off.

“It feels fine. The next couple of days I’ll go in, get treatment and hopefully it’ll be fine.”

Mount went on to reveal that he has been working hard on his form in front of goal as he bids to try and reach double figures for Chelsea FC this season.

He continued: “I feel like recently I’ve been trying too hard to score, snatching at shots and trying to take shots when I’m off balance.

“When you’re so focused on ‘I want to score, I need to score’, then that does happen – you don’t take your time and focus on the technique.

:I’ve been over-thinking and it’s not been going my way so I was trying to stay calm and not trying to look for it as much as I have been.

“I was just focused on the performance and then it happened. I turned, took a touch and finished it. It’s something where you don’t have to try that hard, it just comes at the right time and obviously it did today.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they prepare for their clash against Aston Villa away at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon.

The west London side are targeting Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in Lampard’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

