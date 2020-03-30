Olivier Giroud admits he ‘did everything’ to try and leave Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Olivier Giroud has revealed that he “did everything” to try and leave Chelsea FC in the January window but a transfer failed to materialise.

The French striker’s future at Stamford Bridge has been something of a source of speculation in recent months due to his lack of playing time under Frank Lampard this season.

Giroud has only started five games in the Premier League for Chelsea FC all season and he has found his first-team opportunities to be limited under Lampard.

The 33-year-old forward was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea FC at the turn of the year, but the Blues opted to keep hold of the striker instead of letting him go.

Now, the former Arsenal striker has admitted that he was looking to leave Chelsea FC earlier this year but the Blues prevented him from leaving the west London club.

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, as quoted by Sky Sports, Giroud said: “To be honest, I saw myself playing elsewhere.

“I had six tough months, which is why I wanted a change of scene to get back to playing and enjoying myself on the pitch, so I tried to leave in January.

“I did everything I could, but Chelsea didn’t want to let me leave because the condition in place was that they had to bring in a replacement.

“On 31 January, I still hoped that I would leave. I was very disappointed, but I’d say that by the following morning, I’d put that behind me.

“I got straight back into the swing of things and was lucky that we had the winter break. I came back the week after raring to go and had the game against Manchester United when I came on and scored, but was marginally offside.

“Then there was the goal against Tottenham and I started playing regularly. That’s how it is now. The coach [Frank Lampard] had promised me more playing time and kept his word, so I simply tried to take my chance.”

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table and leading the way for Champions League qualification.

They are scheduled to return to top-flight action with a home clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on 2 May, although it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

