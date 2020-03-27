Pedro sends message to Chelsea FC fans about his future

Pedro Rodriguez insists that he is not worrying about his Chelsea FC future amid the coronavirus pandemic

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 27 March 2020, 04:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pedro Rodriguez has insisted that he is not worrying about his Chelsea FC future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish attacker’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a source of speculation in recent months due to the fact that his current deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

With the Premier League season on hold until early May amid the virus outbreak, it remains to be seen what happens to players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Pedro, 32, was widely thought to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, with the attacking midfielder having only featured nine times in the Premier League for Chelsea FC this season.

However, with the coronavirus situation in Europe looking bleak, especially in his native homeland of Spain, Pedro has insisted that there are more important things to be thinking about than his future at Chelsea FC.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Pedro said: “My contract ends [in the summer], but right now that’s not the most important [thing]. I haven’t even stopped to think about it.

“Later, what has to be seen with my future will come, but right now it’s not the most important [thing] when you don’t even know when you will return to training…”

Chelsea FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are fourth in the table and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

