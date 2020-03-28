‘I don’t know’: Pedro issues fresh update on his Chelsea FC situation

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pedro Rodriguez has insisted that he is still not sure where he will be playing his football next season as his Chelsea FC contract ticks down.

The Spanish playmaker has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer as his Blues contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

There has been speculation about where Pedro could end up playing his football next season as he is yet to negotiate a new deal with the west London side.

It had been reported that Pedro could well be leaving Chelsea FC on a free transfer this summer, but the player has now moved to clarify those claims by insisting that he is yet to hold official talks with the Premier League club about his future.

The former FC Barcelona man also went on to insist that he would like to extend his stay at Chelsea FC if possible.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s official website, Pedro said: “As many people know, my contract is up in May, but I still haven’t spoken to the club about whether or not it will be renewed and whether I’ll carry on.

“I’ve seen loads of messages from Chelsea fans saying goodbye and thanking me for the time I’ve spent here, which I appreciate, but I’d like to tell all the fans simply that my current contract is coming to an end but I still have to talk to the club.

“I don’t know whether I’ll keep playing here or not. That conversation is still to come. But I have not signed for any other club. I belong to Chelsea. I have a contract.

“My wish is to be able to stay here but obviously we don’t know what will happen. I have to speak to the club and let’s see what happens.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

They are scheduled to return to top-flight action with a home clash against Norwich City in early May.

