Chelsea FC urged not to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer

Chelsea FC have been warned against making a move to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer by Frank Leboeuf.

The Blues are likely to be in the market for a number of new signings in the summer transfer window as they bid to add to their squad ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC were barred from making any new signings last summer due to their Fifa transfer ban and they opted not to bring in any new players in the January window either.

The west London side have already secured their first signing of the summer transfer window after agreeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier this year.

With the football season currently on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, attentions will gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players the Blues could bring in ahead of next season.

However, former Chelsea FC star Leboeuf does not believe that ex-Liverpool FC attacker Coutinho would be a good fit for the west London side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Leboeuf replied when asked if he would bring Coutinho to Stamford Bridge: “I don’t think so.

“Coutinho has been good with Liverpool, so far poor with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“I would have lots of question marks seeing him coming to Chelsea, to bring what?

“We have young players, very talented, who are very promising. We have good midfield players with [Mateo] Kovacic and Jorginho, to organise the game.

“I don’t know where his place would be. If I was the chairman, if I was the coach, I would be very hesitant to pick him up.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season.

