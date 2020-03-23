Reece James makes admission about Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Reece James has revealed that Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba was his footballing idol when he was growing up.

James has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season after bursting into the first team under Frank Lampard this term.

The full-back has been a regular fixture in Lampard’s starting line-up and he has caught the eye with his impressive crossing ability.

The 20-year-old James has made two assists in 17 Premier League games for Lampard’s men so far this season, helping Chelsea FC to move up into fourth place in the top-flight table.

James has now revealed that he looked up to former Chelsea FC star Drogba as his idol when he was growing up.

Asked who his biggest inspiration was in football while growing up, James told Bleacher Report: “Growing up it was Drogba.

“I was a striker and he was scoring all the goals at Chelsea.”

James also revealed that he would rather have Kevin De Bruyne back at Chelsea FC ahead of Mohamed Salah.

He added: “I’d probably have De Bruyne [back at Chelsea FC over Salah].

“Both are great at their position. There’s no major reason for De Bruyne over Salah. Just like his style of play.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are scheduled to return to top-flight action with a home clash against Norwich City on 2 May.

