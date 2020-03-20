‘He’s a top player’: Chelsea FC coach raves about 20-year-old starlet

Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Chelsea FC coach Paulo Ferreira has admitted his delight at the way Reece James has been performing under Frank Lampard this season.

The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his displays after having been given a chance to shine in the first team under the former England boss.

James has scored two goals and made two assists in all competitions for the west London side this season and he has started 11 games in the Premier League so far this term for Lampard’s men.

The right-back certainly looks to have a bright future ahead of him as he looks to nail down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Now, Chelsea FC coach and club legend Ferreira has opened up on why he has been so impressed by the way James has been performing this season.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Ferreira said: “He is a top player and a fantastic boy.

“For me, it was a pleasure to work with him last season when he was at Wigan.

“You could see the potential of the player and I thought he could come back to the club and do well. ‘But if you ask me if I thought he would be doing what he has been doing, then I wouldn’t have believed you!

“But I am happy he surprised me. He is a fantastic boy, he is easy to work with and what he has been doing this season has been fantastic.

“He is really good going forward, with amazing crosses. You could see that at Wigan. But he has also improved a lot defensively. ‘He is still a young player and learning. He has lots to improve on and too improve, you need minutes, to be tested and to make mistakes.

“But clearly he is going in the right direction.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign at the club.

The west London side will return to Premier League action on 2 May when they take on Norwich City at home.

