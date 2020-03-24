Reece James names Chelsea FC starlet to look out for next season

Reece James says there is a lot to come from Tino Anjorin at Chelsea FC in the coming seasons

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 24 March 2020, 04:15 UK
Reece James
Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James has told Chelsea FC fans to expect big things from Tino Anjorin in the coming seasons.

James has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Blues in recent weeks following his run in the first team under Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Anjorin has made a handful of appearances for Chelsea FC so far this season, and he made his Premier League debut for the Blues when he came on as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Everton recently.

James has now told Chelsea FC fans to expect big things in the coming seasons from the box-to-box midfielder in a Blues shirt.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, James said: “Be on the look-out for Tino Anjorin.

“He’s debuted already but one who can break into the first team [next season].”

Aged just 17 years old, Anjorin made his first-team debut for Chelsea FC during the 7-1 win over Grimsby Town in the League Cup in September 2019.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and are on course to secure Champions League qualification as they look to end the season in the best possible fashion.

Chelsea FC are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City, but it remains to be seen if there will be further disruptions to the top-flight fixture list.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC can wait a little longer for the title, claims ex-manager
Frank Lampard
John Terry: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Reece James
Reece James: The one player I’d love Chelsea FC to bring back
Frank Lampard
Reece James makes admission about Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba
Aaron Ramsey
Unai Emery opens up about Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal exit
Andy Robertson
Rio Ferdinand replies when asked if Liverpool FC star is better than Patrice Evra
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Juan Mata
Juan Mata sends message to Man United fans amid coronavirus suspension
Frank Lampard
John Terry: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
ScoopDragon Football News Network