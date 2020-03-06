‘He’s a quality player’: Ross Barkley raves about Chelsea FC teenager

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ross Barkley has lavished praise on Billy Gilmour following his fine form for Chelsea FC of late.

The 18-year-old earned lots of praise for his performance on Tuesday night as he was named as the man of the match in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round.

Gilmour has been impressing whenever called upon by Frank Lampard this season, and the teenager will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks.

The young midfielder is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season but his fine form suggests that it won’t be long before he makes his full debut in the English top flight.

Barkley says he has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen from Gilmour in recent weeks and he is tipping the youngster to develop into a top player at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Barkley said of Gilmour: “I see him doing it in training every day, he doesn’t have a day when he is struggling.

“For a young lad he is really mature with his ability on the ball, he makes the right decision most of the time. He is similar to Jorginho. He is a quality player and a good addition to the squad.

“He recently moved into the first team changing room with us and he’s settled in really well and long may it continue.

“He is always asking questions as well which is a sign of a player that wants to improve and do well for the club. I like him and the manager and coaching staff love him as well.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they prepare to welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will then travel to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game after that.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip