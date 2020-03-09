Frank Lampard: 26-year-old can be a ‘big player’ for Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has declared that Ross Barkley can develop into a “big player” for Chelsea FC if he can produce consistent performances for the Blues.

The midfielder has been in and out of the Chelsea FC team this season and he has started less than 10 games in the Premier League for the Blues this term.

Barkley scored Chelsea FC’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup on Tuesday last week as he produced an assured performance for Lampard’s men.

The 26-year-old will now be hoping to push on and hold down a regular spot in the first team between now and the end of the season as he eyes a spot in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Lampard has been pleased by what he has seen from Barkley in recent weeks but he admits that he wants to see some more consistent displays from the midfielder.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website before the Premier League clash with Everton, Lampard said: “All our midfield players have been out at times, but Ross had probably longer out, with a niggly injury which hung around for six weeks.

“In the early part of the season when Ross wasn’t getting in, he can look at himself and say he could have been doing better probably.

“Ross has taken that on in the most positive way possible. He has worked hard, and he’s got his nose in the team. He does need confidence as a player, I believe that, so to try and play him and give him minutes is always going to help with the confidence.

“If he plays like he did against Liverpool and Tottenham, then he’s a big player for this club. I have been pleased to see his recent performances.

“Now can he keep churning them out? I definitely know he has the intention to, and I definitely see that in training and the way he holds himself. I’m happy with Ross.

“What he will be searching for is minutes to play regularly, to get consistency to do what he did the other night against Liverpool,’ added Lampard.

“It’s clearly in his powers. His shooting, right and left foot, is as good technically as I see on the training pitch. Also his ability to go past someone in advanced areas in midfield, his skill. It’s well within his range.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Aston Villa on Saturday night in their next Premier League game.

After that, Lampard will prepare his side for their trip to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

