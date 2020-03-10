Roy Keane admits Chelsea FC teenager has made a strong impression on him

Roy Keane gushes with praise for Billy Gilmour following the young midfielder's recent fine form for Chelsea FC

Tuesday 10 March 2020
Roy Keane has admitted that he has been highly impressed by Billy Gilmour’s recent performances in a Chelsea FC shirt.

The 18-year-old midfielder earned rave reviews for his performance last week as he helped to inspire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour then followed up that performance with confident and assured display as Chelsea FC claimed a 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday to boost their top four hopes.

The teenager has been rightly earning huge amounts of praise for his performances in recent days as the Scot bids to hold down a regular spot in Frank Lampard’s first team.

Speaking before the win over Everton, former Manchester United midfielder Keane admitted that he was highly impressed by Gilmour’s performance against Liverpool FC last week.

Keane told Sky Sports on Sunday: “From his performance the other night [against Liverpool FC], he was fantastic.

“As the game started I literally got out of my seat – which I very rarely do – and I thought, ‘Who is this kid in midfield?’

“There are certain traits you want from a midfielder; quality on the ball, football intelligence, composure, he had everything.

“It was one of the best performances I’ve seen in a long, long time. The downside for the kid is he needs to back it up, he’s started so well.

“His general play, the way the game started I thought he was like a world-class player.

“I thought he was one of their experienced lads, I kept a close eye on his for the rest of the game and everything he done throughout the game had quality written all over it.

“He’s a small kid but has a big composure about him.”

Gilmour will be hoping to be involved once again when Chelsea FC travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

