Tammy Abraham delivers fresh injury update for Chelsea FC fans

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has revealed that he is targeting a return to action for Chelsea FC before the end of this month.

The 22-year-old striker is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and he will sit out Chelsea FC’s home clash against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Abraham initially picked up the problem during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on 21 January and he has been struggling to shake off the injury in recent weeks.

The striker flew out to Barcelona for a specialist opinion on the injury, but the forward has now revealed that he is closing in on a return for the Blues.

Asked whether there is a chance he would be available for England this month, Abraham told the Evening Standard: “Yes, definitely. I’m almost fit. There’s still a bit to do. I’ll get there soon.

“It’s a recurrence. [The problem was] playing on it and aggravating it even more. It is still like a swollen ball really but it is getting better day by day.

“The club wanted me to go to Barcelona. They just wanted different eyes, a different mindset on this situation. He told me what was wrong, exactly what the Chelsea physios said and he recommended some stuff for me to do. I’m doing physio right now.

“This time, I just said ‘I’ll just come back when I’m 100 per cent’ instead of coming back and going again.”

Abraham has scored 13 goals and made three assists in 25 Premier League games for the west London side this season.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification under Frank Lampard.

The Blues will take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game next weekend after their home clash with Everton on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip