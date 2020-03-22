Chelsea FC star updates fans on self-isolation training regime

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Antonio Rudiger has insisted that he is not struggling with life working from home as he and the Chelsea FC first-team squad continue to self-isolate.

The Blues squad have been told to stay home for 14 days after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Chelsea FC’s players have been using exercise bikes to keep their fitness levels up during their period of self-isolation before a potential return to some sort of training outdoors at their Cobham base.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Rudiger said: “Everything is alright. We are still self-isolating, which means staying at home, so that’s what I’m doing.

“This is something new for everyone and it’s a little bit scary. I am a very family person but I cannot even see them at the moment. It’s not possible to fly because you don’t know if you will catch something and bring it home.

“I’m just opening the windows at the front of my house to get some fresh air but other than that staying at home like they told me to do.”

The defender continued: “We have a plan from the club based on our training so there are some things we can do at home and we just follow that plan.

“Then we have to wait for decisions to be made and for things to get better.

“At the moment, it’s OK for me. In these type of circumstances, we just have to hope for the best and hope that everyone in the world is not getting affected by the virus.”

The Premier League season has been put on hold until early May at the earliest to help suppress the spread of Covid-19, and it is not clear whether their will be further disruptions to the schedule.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season.

The Blues are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

