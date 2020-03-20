Willian opens up about his Chelsea FC contract situation amid coronavirus outbreak

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Willian has vowed to continue playing for Chelsea FC until the season is over despite his contract being due to expire this summer.

The Premier League season has been put on hold until early April amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and it is not yet clear whether there will be further postponements before then.

Willian’s current contract with Chelsea FC is due to expire on 1 July, potentially placing the player and club in a difficult situation should the current Premier League season be extended into the summer months.

However, the Brazilian winger has now insisted that he will be open to continuing playing for the Blues through the crisis even if his contract has officially expired.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Evening Standard, Willian said: “My contract really ends I think in July.

“And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the League in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.

“But it’s clear that this is not a certainty, we don’t know what can happen.

“But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification this season.

They are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish.

The west London club are scheduled to return to Premier League action at the start of May with a home clash against Norwich City.

