Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Willian contract

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea FC remain in talks with Willian about the possibility of extending his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian attacker’s current deal with the west London side is set to expire in the summer, and that means that as things stand, Willian could be on his way out of the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Willian spoke out about his situation last week, claiming that the Blues have only offered him a two-year extension to his current deal.

However, Lampard has insisted that the two parties remain in talks about extending Willian’s stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the season.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Lampard said of Willian’s situation: “It’s an ongoing conversation with the club.

“I know it’s maybe not ideal timing but I get asked every few days and players get asked after games so it’s not always easy for them to say nothing.

“I don’t have a problem with that but I don’t want to get too drawn into it.

“We’re working day-to-day to try to finish as high as we can this year and I’m not jumping ahead to the summer. It’s not over so we’ll see.”

At 31 years old, Willian is one of the most experienced players in Lampard’s Chelsea FC side, and he has been a regular fixture in the first team this season.

Ahead of the clash with Bournemouth on Saturday, Willian had scored five goals and made five assists in all competitions for Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

