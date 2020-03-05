‘He has a bright future’: Chelsea FC star raves about promising teenager

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Kurt Zouma is backing Billy Gilmour to develop into a key player for Chelsea FC in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old midfielder was named as the man of the match after producing a brilliant display in the middle of the park during Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Gilmour played the full 90 minutes and produced a performance mature beyond his years as he helped Frank Lampard’s men to book their spot in the quarter-final draw.

The teenager is yet to start a Premier League game this season but he will be hoping to play more often between now and the end of the season for Lampard’s men.

Chelsea FC defender Zouma has insisted that he was not surprised by the way Gilmour performed on Tuesday night, given that he is just as impressive in training with the Blues at Cobham.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Zouma said of Gilmour’s display: “Unbelievable performance, very mature in his game, and calm and clever as well with the ball and without the ball.

“He was fantastic, like he is training. He is training very good. He is very confident and he can keep the ball, he is running around and pressing the guys.

“He has a bright future ahead of him, he just needs to keep working hard.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side are currently fourth in the table in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

