Eden Hazard: My first season at Real Madrid after Chelsea FC exit is ‘bad’

Eden Hazard has admitted that his first season at Real Madrid after leaving Chelsea FC last summer has been “bad”.

The Belgian playmaker has been settling into life at the Bernabeu this season after having signed for the Spanish giants from Chelsea FC last summer.

However, Hazard has endured an injury-hit campaign with Los Blancos and has failed to find his top form consistently for the La Liga outfit.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has been limited to just nine starts in La Liga this season and he has only managed to scored one goal and make one assist in the Spanish top flight.

In total, Hazard has scored one goal and made five assists in 15 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga club since his move to the Spanish capital.

Hazard has struggled with persistent injury problems since his move to Spain, but the former Chelsea FC star is remaining philosophical about his situation at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal: “My first season at Madrid is bad, but not everything is bad.

“It is an adaptation season. I will be judged in the second. It is up to me to be in good shape next year.

“The group is good, I have met new people. For me it is a great experience. I still have four years of contract, I hope be in good shape.”

Hazard is currently in isolation in his Madrid home as he and the rest of the Spanish population remain behind closed doors to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The former Chelsea FC star continued: “I’m not saying I can’t catch it, but I’m inside the house, nobody’s coming, we can’t see anyone.

“I’m a little scared, like everyone else, but I especially have to be careful not to pass it on to others [if I get it], that is the most delicate thing.

“We have to take care of ourselves. I am concerned about weaker people, who have more problems, yes.”

