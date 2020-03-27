Eden Hazard: My first season at Real Madrid after Chelsea FC exit is ‘bad’

Eden Hazard opens up about his first season at Real Madrid following his move from Chelsea FC last summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 27 March 2020, 00:00 UK
Eden Hazard
Belgium attacker Eden Hazard (Photo: Nike)

Eden Hazard has admitted that his first season at Real Madrid after leaving Chelsea FC last summer has been “bad”.

The Belgian playmaker has been settling into life at the Bernabeu this season after having signed for the Spanish giants from Chelsea FC last summer.

However, Hazard has endured an injury-hit campaign with Los Blancos and has failed to find his top form consistently for the La Liga outfit.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has been limited to just nine starts in La Liga this season and he has only managed to scored one goal and make one assist in the Spanish top flight.

In total, Hazard has scored one goal and made five assists in 15 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga club since his move to the Spanish capital.

Hazard has struggled with persistent injury problems since his move to Spain, but the former Chelsea FC star is remaining philosophical about his situation at the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal: “My first season at Madrid is bad, but not everything is bad.

“It is an adaptation season. I will be judged in the second. It is up to me to be in good shape next year.

“The group is good, I have met new people. For me it is a great experience. I still have four years of contract, I hope be in good shape.”

Hazard is currently in isolation in his Madrid home as he and the rest of the Spanish population remain behind closed doors to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The former Chelsea FC star continued: “I’m not saying I can’t catch it, but I’m inside the house, nobody’s coming, we can’t see anyone.

“I’m a little scared, like everyone else, but I especially have to be careful not to pass it on to others [if I get it], that is the most delicate thing.

“We have to take care of ourselves. I am concerned about weaker people, who have more problems, yes.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans about the title
Sadio Mane
Jurgen Klopp told 27-year-old will leave Liverpool FC this summer
Christian Pulisic
‘I’m ready to go’: Christian Pulisic sends message to Chelsea FC fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC eye Spain Under-21 international to fill problem position – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Ince offers clear transfer advice to Man United youngster
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans about the title
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Covid-19 forces Olympics and Paralympics to postpone to 2021
Christian Pulisic
‘I’m ready to go’: Christian Pulisic sends message to Chelsea FC fans
Jurgen Klopp
Emmanuel Petit makes big claim about Liverpool FC and Arsenal
ScoopDragon Football News Network