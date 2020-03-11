Ross Barkley: Why the future is bright at Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ross Barkley believes that Chelsea FC fans have plenty to be excited about as Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge draws to a close.

The Blues are currently leading the way in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish and the west London side have been in good form under their new boss.

Lampard has placed his faith firmly in youth this season since his appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement in the summer last year.

One player who has sparkled in recent games is the 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, who has started the Blues’ last two games in all competitions and has impressed with his mature and composed performances.

Lampard has also been giving the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori chances to impress in the Chelsea FC team this season.

Barkley has been delighted by Gilmour’s recent displays and he feels that the future is bright at Stamford Bridge under Lampard.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Barkley said of Gilmour: “He’s a brilliant player and he’s shown that in training, from last season to now.

“He showed that fearlessness out there and you can see the quality he’s got. With more games, he’s going to improve and the quality he’s going to show will get better as well.

“The future is bright. It’s good, it keeps us on our toes. This was fantastic and we’ve got to focus on the games ahead now.

“Top four is our target and as each game comes, we take our game plan into it and try to execute it the way we need to.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa.

