Chelsea FC, Tottenham eye 21-year-old goalkeeper – report

Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 13 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the London duo are considering bids for the highly-rated Bournemouth shot stopper in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC and Spurs are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper at the end of the Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Tottenham are looking to bring in a second-choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm but Spurs believe Ramsdale could push Hugo Lloris for the number one spot.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Chelsea FC were impressed with Ramsdale’s performances in Bournemouth’s games against the west London side in the Premier League this term.

The Blues are thought to be in interested in signing a goalkeeper capable of pushing Kepa Arrizabalaga next term, the article claims.

Only Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno have made more saves than Ramsdale in the Premier League this season.

The Bournemouth number one has made 102 saves but the Cherries are still struggling in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Lloris made two high-profile errors in Tottenham’s 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig earlier this week.

