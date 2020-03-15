Frank Lampard told Chelsea FC should sign 21-year-old to replace Kepa

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC should launch a bid to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale if the Blues decide to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, according to ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop.

The Blues are thought to be in the market to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window following Kepa’s inconsistent performances in the Chelsea FC goal.

The world’s most-expensive goalkeeper has been linked with a premature exit at Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour under current Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard.

Kepa has made some high-profile errors to result in Lampard dropping the Spain international in favour of 38-year-old Argentina international Willy Caballero.

A report in England this week suggested that Chelsea FC could rival Tottenham Hotspur for Bournemouth goalkeeper Ramsdale when the transfer window reopens.

Former Newcastle and West Ham goalkeeper Hislop believes Ramsdale would be a good addition to the Chelsea FC side.

“Ramsdale has been simply outstanding, there’s no other way to put it,” Hislop told ESPN FC, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“And you understand Frank Lampard’s and Chelsea’s frustrations with Kepa and as much as there’s been a link with Spain, I still think that move is easier said than done.

“But let’s just say somehow they get everything sorted and Kepa moves on, Ramsdale comes in, I think he does a wonderful job for Chelsea.

“I think he has been outstanding for Bournemouth in a very difficult circumstance.

“He’s been solid. Looking at him early on, as a young goalkeeper, you’re looking for weaknesses in his game and I don’t think he has an awful lot.

“I think he improves thanks to experience but he’s a solid shot-stopper.

“He always looks composed within the goal, has a real presence about him which is not something I say about many goalkeepers easily.

“And aerially I’ve been impressed, or there’s nothing that’s concerned me, so I think he only gets better.”

Ramsdale has been a key player for Bournemouth in the current Premier League campaign, featuring in 28 of their 29 top-flight games.

Only Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno have made more saves than Ramsdale in the Premier League this season.

The Cherries goalkeeper has made an impressive 102 saves in 28 outings this term for the relegation candidates.

