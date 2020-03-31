Chelsea FC open talks with Real Madrid about 21-year-old – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are in discussions to sign Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, according to a report in England.

The Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues have made an approach to sign the Morocco international from the La Liga giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Hakim has the versatility to play at left-back, which is a position that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is thought to be keen to improve.

According to the same story, Real Madrid aren’t willing to sell the defender until the season comes to a conclusion, with the African star currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The report reveals that the Bundesliga club don’t have a compulsory purchase option in their loan agreement to open the door for Chelsea FC to swoop in for the 21-year-old.

Hakimi has scored three goals and has made 10 assists in 25 games in the Bundesliga this season to impress during his season long loan at the Westfalenstadion.

The Morocco star has also netted four goals in eight games in the Champions League for the Bundesliga giants before their exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Chelsea FC have Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as their two options at left-back but neither have produced consistent performances under Lampard this term.

