Chelsea FC ready to sign £40m-rated FC Porto defender – report

Chelsea FC are ready to swoop for FC Porto defender Alex Telles this summer, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues have already tried to sign Telles without success in previous transfer windows.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are set to rekindle their bid in the summer amid speculation surrounding Marcos Alonso’s long-term future at the club.

According to the same story, the 27-year-old could cost Chelsea FC up to £40m given the defender’s importance to FC Porto.

The report reveals that Dutch champions Ajax are also interested in a swoop to sign the Brazilian defender after Telles rejected a new deal at FC Porto.

A Bola go on claim that Chelsea FC’s top-four rivals Leicester City are also interested in a swoop to sign the FC Porto star.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a big-money move from Ajax ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues will take on Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

After that, Chelsea FC will make the trip to Aston Villa at Villa Park in their next away fixture on Saturday 14 March.

