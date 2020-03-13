Chelsea FC’s left-back wishlist revealed – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have earmarked Ben Chilwell as their preferred left-back signing but the Blues will bid for Alex Telles if they fail to sign the Leicester City defender, according to report.

Website Goal, as quoted by The Daily Star, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to sign a new left-back to bolster Frank Lampard’s side ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the west London side want to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri after the pair failed to convince the Chelsea FC manager.

According to the same story, the Blues plan to have a new face in the role for the new campaign and Chilwell is their top target to fill the position in the long-term.

However, the Daily Star report that Chelsea FC could make an offer for FC Porto defender Telles should they fail to lure Chilwell to the west London side.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday when Lampard will come face-to-face with his former Blues captain John Terry, who is the Birmingham side’s number two.

The Blues are in fourth position in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

