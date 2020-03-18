Chelsea FC make ‘initial contact’ with 27-year-old FC Porto star – report

Chelsea FC have started discussions with FC Porto defender Alex Telles, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 18 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have made “initial contact” with FC Porto about a deal to sign Alex Telles, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is eager to sign a left-back to improve his team in the summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC were thought to have made Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell their number one target for the position after his impressive performances for Leicester.

According to the same story, the Blues are already in discussions with FC Porto about a potential swoop to sign Telles to bolster their full-back options.

A Bola go on to state that it’s “inevitable” Telles will complete a move to Chelsea FC from FC Porto in the summer transfer window despite the Portuguese club’s desire to keep the left-back.

The report adds that FC Porto want Telles to sign a new contract but the defender is unlikely to do so given Chelsea FC’s interest in the Brazilian star.

Telles has scored eight goals and has made five assists in 23 games in the Portuguese top flight this term.

The Brazilian full-back previously played for Galatasaray and Inter Milan before his move to Chelsea FC.

