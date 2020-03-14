Chelsea FC interested in 19-year-old Man United starlet – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes, according to a report in England.

Metro are reporting that the Blues are hoping to sign the 19-year-old on a free transfer at the end of the Premier League campaign when his current deal expires.

The same article states that Manchester United have made a contract offer to Gomes but the number 28 hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal with the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Gomes’ representatives weren’t impressed by the club’s offer of £25,000 a week so the teenager appears unlikely to commit his future to Manchester United.

Metro go on to reveal that Gomes is running out of patience with Manchester United, which could play into Chelsea FC’s hands despite the teenager being at the club since the age of eight.

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard has shown a willingness to give youth a chance at Stamford Bridge since his appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer.

Billy Gilmour is the most recent Blues youth graduate to make a big impact in west London after Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James all flourished under Lampard earlier this season.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and a point ahead of Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip