Chelsea FC want to sign 18-year-old German defender – report

Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on promising German defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 8 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential deal to sign VFL Bochum defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old following his impressive performances in Germany’s second tier.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign the German teenager as he continues to build his reputation.

According to the same story, the west London side are leading the race ahead of their Premier League rivals Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham as well as Sheffield United and Wolves.

The Sun go on to add that La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also being linked with the 18-year-old Bochum centre-half such is his status as a top talent.

The same article states that the Blues have already reached out to the player’s representatives about a potential summer switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday thanks to goals from Ross Barkley and Willian.

The Blues will take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon before a trip to Aston Villa next weekend.

Chelsea FC are looking to finish in the top four in Lampard’s first season.

