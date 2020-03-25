Chelsea FC confident of signing 23-year-old Leicester star – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are confident about signing Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are in the market to sign a new left-back to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as Frank Lampard’s starting line-up.

The same article states that Lampard is not convinced by his current options and the Blues manager wants to bolster his defence with the signing of a left-sided full-back.

According to the same story, Chilwell would be open to a move to the west London side in the summer, with a pay increase inevitable should a transfer come to fruition.

Goal report that Chilwell currently pockets £65,000-a-week at Leicester but Chelsea FC will increase his wages if the England international moves to the English capital.

The report goes on to suggest that Chelsea FC will have to pay a fee similar to the £80m that Manchester United paid up for England centre-half Harry Maguire last summer.

Chilwell has scored two goals and has made three assists in the Premier League this season to help Leicester challenge for a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC are five points adrift of third-placed Leicester in the table.

