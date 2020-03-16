Chelsea FC interested in signing Billy Gilmour’s younger brother – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are hoping to sign Billy Gilmour’s 14-year-old brother Harvey, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues have sent their scouts to watch Harvey play for Kilmarnock’s youth team.

The same article states that Kilmarnock are keen to keep Harvey at the Scottish club, with the intention to allow him to progress through the youth ranks.

According to the same story, an insider believes that Harvey is set to follow in his big brother’s footsteps and complete a move to Chelsea FC in the future.

The Sun go on to add that there is a belief that Harvey could be an even better prospect than Billy, who recently burst into Lampard’s starting XI.

Billy earned plenty of plaudits for his performances against Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The 18-year-old starred in the Chelsea FC midfield as Lampard’s side were 2-0 winners against Jurgen Klopp’s men in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

Billy was named Chelsea FC’s man of the match in their 4-0 victory over Everton in their last Premier League game before the season was suspended due to coronavirus.

The Chelsea FC teenager has made three appearances for the senior team in the Premier League this season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip