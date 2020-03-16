Chelsea FC leading the race to sign 16-year-old Middlesbrough striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh ahead of Arsenal, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to sign the 16-year-old from the Championship side following his impressive performances for Middlesbrough’s youth teams.

The same article states that the Stamford Bridge outfit are hoping to land the son of former Cardiff City midfielder Graham Kavanagh ahead of their London rivals Arsenal.

According to the same story, Kavanagh would be happy to remain at Middlesbrough but the Teeside club haven’t offered the teenager a contract that suits the promising forward.

The report goes on to add the the Republic of Ireland youth international wants a contract that will give him the flexibility to see how his career progresses without being tied down long term.

The Sun claim Chelsea FC are hoping to capitalise by swooping in to sign the promising Middlesbrough forward ahead of Arsenal, who are also keeping tabs on Kavanagh.

Chelsea FC have proven themselves as a club willing to give youth a chance under Lampard this season.

Although the Blues have previously been slow to given youngsters a chance, Lampard has brought through Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour this term.

