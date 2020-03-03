Greame Souness suggests Chelsea FC could sign key Man United star

Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Chelsea FC could launch a surprise bid to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea this summer, according to Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

The Spain international made an error that led to Everton’s goal in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

De Gea’s belated clearance hit Dominic Calvert-Lewin and nestled into the Manchester United net to give Everton a third-minute lead on Merseyside in the league clash.

Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes spared De Gea’s blushes with an equaliser to rescue a crucial point for the visitors at Goodison Park in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Manchester United have Dean Henderson out on loan at Sheffield United and the English goalkeeper has been earning plenty of plaudits for the promoted side.

The 22-year-old is being tipped to challenge De Gea for a starting spot next term, especially given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer policy of signing young British talent.

Chelsea FC are thought in the market to sign a new goalkeeper following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s poor form under Frank Lampard so far this season.

Sky Sports pundit Souness tipped Chelsea FC to test Manchester United’s resolve to keep De Gea with a bid for the Spain number one.

“I’m a big fan of [Manchester United loanee] Dean Henderson who is impressing at Sheffield United,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“I remember he made a mistake against Liverpool earlier in the season and his manager wasn’t kind to him but he appears to have learnt from that. He appears to have a big personality.

“De Gea I would imagine would be one of the best-paid players at United. Could you have him sitting on the bench on whatever he’s earning and not causing problems?

“Would there be takers for him? You look at the situation at Chelsea and they might make a nibble for him.

“It’s a big decision for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to make and that’s what he’s paid for. It’s a big, big call.”

Manchester United will take on Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

