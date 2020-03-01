Chelsea FC want to sign 21-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Chelsea FC are interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 1 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are targeting RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano as part of a defensive overhaul in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has made Upamecano his number one target in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Lampard is worried by how easily Bayern Munich exposed Chelsea FC’s defensive frailties in their 3-0 loss on Tuesday night.

According to the report, Lampard has identified Upamecano as the perfect centre-half partner for Germany international Antonio Rudiger.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Upamecano could leave RB Leipzig this summer with less than 18 months left to run on his current deal.

The same article reveals that Chelsea FC could face competition from Arsenal for the 21-year-old’s signature at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Upamecano has made 26 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season, establishing himself as a key part of their team.

RB Leipzig are a point adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, while they were 1-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in the English capital earlier this month.

Chelsea FC will take on bitter rivals Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Ian Wright
Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Bruno Fernandes
Dimitar Berbatov: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Odion Ighalo at Man United
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane: What it’s really like playing for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard drops hint about Chelsea FC summer signings
Novak Djokovic
Dubai 2020: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win fifth in Dubai, and 21st straight match
Gary Lineker
‘Inconceivables’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford
ScoopDragon Football News Network