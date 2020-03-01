Chelsea FC want to sign 21-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are targeting RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano as part of a defensive overhaul in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has made Upamecano his number one target in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Lampard is worried by how easily Bayern Munich exposed Chelsea FC’s defensive frailties in their 3-0 loss on Tuesday night.

According to the report, Lampard has identified Upamecano as the perfect centre-half partner for Germany international Antonio Rudiger.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Upamecano could leave RB Leipzig this summer with less than 18 months left to run on his current deal.

The same article reveals that Chelsea FC could face competition from Arsenal for the 21-year-old’s signature at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Upamecano has made 26 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season, establishing himself as a key part of their team.

RB Leipzig are a point adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, while they were 1-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in the English capital earlier this month.

Chelsea FC will take on bitter rivals Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

