Chelsea FC eye 21-year-old Premier League midfielder – report

Chelsea FC are considering a bid to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 25 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the England international is a potential target for the west London side in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are big admirers of the West Ham star despite releasing Rice as a youth player.

According to the same story, Rice is close friends with Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount given the pair came through the west London side’s academy together.

Sky Sports go on to report that the Blues would have to pay a significant fee for the West Ham midfielder because Rice has four years left on his current deal.

The report concludes that the Blues are in the market to sign a defensive midfielder but Frank Lampard was unable to get a deal for Boubakary Soumare over the line in January.

Rice has made two assists in 29 games in the Premier League this season to prompt speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The West Ham star switched allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England a couple of seasons ago before Gareth Southgate handed Rice his first cap in 2019.

