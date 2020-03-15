Juventus set to make bid for Chelsea FC defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Juventus are set to make a fresh bid to sign Chelsea FC defender Emerson Palmieri in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in a deal to reunite with Palmieri in Turin in the summer.

The same article states that Sarri wants to reshape his Juventus defence in the summer after his appointment as manager back in July.

According to the same story, Emerson is at the top of Sarri’s transfer wish list despite his lack of competitive action this term.

The Daily Express goes on to report that Emerson appears to have a bleak future at the west London side.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard is eager to sign a new left-back to bolster his team.

Emerson has started 13 games in the Premier League this season but the Italian defender has lost his first-team place to Marcos Alonso.

The Chelsea FC full-back was signed by Antonio Conte during his second season in charge of the Blues from Serie side AS Roma.

Emerson was part of the Blues team that won the Europa League under Sarri during his only season in charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

