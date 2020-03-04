Frank Lampard gives Chelsea FC transfer update on Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga still has a future at Chelsea FC.

The Spain international has found himself out of favour under the Chelsea FC manager over the past month or so following his inconsistent performances in goal.

Kepa’s future has been a source of relentless debate following reports that Lampard could axe the world’s most-expensive goalkeeper after just a little over 18 months in west London.

The Blues manager has been playing veteran Chile goalkeeper Willy Caballero ahead of Kepa over the past six games since Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in January.

However, Lampard is impressed with Kepa’s reaction to being dropped from the Chelsea FC starting XI despite being one of the club’s biggest transfers in their history.

“He’s been professional, as expected. He’s trained well and he’s kept his head down, supported the team,” Lampard told his pre-match media conference ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

“I say the same every week because I get asked this every week, but he’s been good.”

Asked whether Kepa still has a future at Chelsea FC despite falling out of favour under the Blues legend, Lampard said:

“Yes. Every player here is in control of their destiny in terms of how they play and how they train.

“This is Chelsea and we’re trying to close the gap to the top. There’s nobody who can be relaxed or loose, we’re pushing every day.

“Of course in the summer we look at the group as a whole but we’re not looking beyond the game tomorrow night.”

Kepa moved to Chelsea FC in a £71.6m deal from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in the 2018 summer transfer window less than a week after Liverpool FC paid £67m for AS Roma shot-stopper Alisson Becker.

Chelsea FC will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday 14 March.

