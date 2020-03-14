New Chelsea FC signing hopes to convince Ajax team-mate to move to Stamford Bridge – report

Hakim Ziyech is hoping to convince Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to follow his footsteps and move to Chelsea FC, according to a report

Saturday 14 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

New Chelsea FC signing Hakim Ziyech is planning to convince Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to follow in his footsteps and move to Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the incoming Blues star is close friends with the Ajax number one and the pair will continue to be team-mates until the end of the season.

The same article states that the Cameroon international wants to complete a move to the Premier League following his impressive stint with the Dutch side.

Ziyech has already secured his move to the English top flight after Chelsea FC agreed a £37m fee with the Dutch side last month ahead of his transfer in the summer.

According to the same story, Onana would prefer a move to Chelsea FC or Tottenham Hotspur.

The Daily Mail go on to claim that Ziyech is hoping that he can convince the Cameroon star to move to Chelsea FC so the pair can link up once again in west London.

Chelsea FC could be in the market to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer given Kepa Arrizabalaga’s unconvincing form in the Blues goal since Lampard’s arrival.

The Blues spent a £72m world -ecord fee to sign Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

