Journalist claims Chelsea FC willing to pay £120m for Jadon Sancho

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC aren’t being put off by Borussia Dortmund’s £120m asking price for Jadon Sancho, according to Evening Standard reporter James Olley.

The Blues have been linked with a bid to sign the England international in the summer as Frank Lampard looks to make his first signing since taking over the reins at Chelsea FC.

Lampard was unable to make any new signings last summer as Chelsea FC served a transfer ban handed out by Fifa before the west London side opted against any January additions despite their sanctions being lifted.

Sancho has been attracting interest from a host of top Premier League clubs this season, including Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

However, Manchester United have been most regularly linked with a big-money bid to sign the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Evening Standard reporter Olley believes Chelsea FC could be willing to meet Dortmund’s asking price for Sancho, which would set a new club transfer record.

“Despite that aim of trying to more resourceful, Chelsea are prepared to invest heavily this summer, especially given the FIFA transfer ban, the loss of Eden Hazard and a failure to land anyone in January,” Olley told the Evening Standard during a Q&A.

“A move for Jadon Sancho has been discussed and the club are not put off by Borussia Dortmund’s valuation in the region of £120m.

“Competition will be fierce, however, as Manchester United are also serious about Sancho among a number of other clubs.”

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 23 games in the Bundesliga this season to produce incredible stats for a player of his age and relative lack of experience.

The England international moved to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 in order to get more first-team experience in the Bundesliga.

