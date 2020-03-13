Tottenham to rival Chelsea FC for 23-year-old Ivorian winger – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race alongside Chelsea FC to sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC and Spurs are both chasing the 23-year-old winger ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the London rivals also face competition from Bundesliga title contenders Borussia Dortmund and La Liga side Valencia for the Ivory Coast international.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are interested in their former player following his return of eight goals and two assists for the Serie A outfit.

The report reveals that the Blues have a £13m buy-back clause, which could give them an advantage in the battle to sign the African attacker ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is eager to add more attacking options to his Spurs team following their Champions League exit on Tuesday night, according to the same article.

Boga moved to Sassuolo in 2018 after the Ivorian winger made one appearance of the west London side during his three-year stint at the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The former Marseille youth player has netted 11 times in 49 games in the Italian top flight since his move to Sassuolo.

