Chelsea FC join the race to sign 20-year-old Canada starlet – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Gent forward Jonathan David, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are interested in the 20-year-old following his impressive performances in the Belgian top flight.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has been impressed with scouting reports on the Canada international.

According to the same story, the west London side have been scouting David as Chelsea FC look to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Daily Express add that Lampard wants to overhaul his Blues squad this summer and the club legend is looking to bring in some more firepower.

However, the article also claims that Chelsea FC will have to see off a lot of Premier League interest to land the Gent forward this summer.

Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have all been credited with an interest in David, according to the report.

David has scored 18 times and has made seven assists in 25 games in the Belgian top flight this term.

The Canada star netted in Gent’s 1-1 draw with AS Roma in the Europa League last week to take his tally to five goals in 13 games in the competition.

Chelsea FC will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

