Chelsea FC join the race to sign 20-year-old Canada starlet – report

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign in-demand Gent forward Jonathan David, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 2 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Gent forward Jonathan David, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues are interested in the 20-year-old following his impressive performances in the Belgian top flight.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has been impressed with scouting reports on the Canada international.

According to the same story, the west London side have been scouting David as Chelsea FC look to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Daily Express add that Lampard wants to overhaul his Blues squad this summer and the club legend is looking to bring in some more firepower.

However, the article also claims that Chelsea FC will have to see off a lot of Premier League interest to land the Gent forward this summer.

Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have all been credited with an interest in David, according to the report.

David has scored 18 times and has made seven assists in 25 games in the Belgian top flight this term.

The Canada star netted in Gent’s 1-1 draw with AS Roma in the Europa League last week to take his tally to five goals in 13 games in the competition.

Chelsea FC will host Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard issues update on Tammy Abraham injury
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard issues Chelsea FC update on Christian Pulisic injury
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard drops hint about Chelsea FC summer signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Willian contract
Charlie Nicholas
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Everton v Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Dubai 2020: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win fifth in Dubai, and 21st straight match
Owen Hargreaves
Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign 27-year-old Watford star
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer explains what needs to change at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network