Chelsea FC plot bid to sign 22-year-old Argentina striker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are plotting a bid for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are on of a number of top European clubs interested in a swoop to sign Martinez.

The same article states that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are already embroiled in a battle to sign the 22-year-old following his excellent performances in Serie A.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are at the front of the queue to sign the Argentinian forward after their president Josep Maria Bartomeu met with Inter Milan officials.

However, Sport claim that Chelsea FC and Manchester City could rival the La Liga giants in the race to sign the Inter forward in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Premier League duo are prepared to spend bid for Martinez but the Inter star would prefer to move to the Spanish top flight rather than England.

Martinez has scored 11 goals in 27 games in Serie A this season to help Inter challenge Juventus for the title.

The Argentina international started his career at Racing Club before he moved to Inter in 2018.

He has already netted nine times in 17 games for the Argentina national team.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip