Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has given his backing for Chelsea FC to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are set to step up their interest in the Jamaica international at the end of the season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are set to make an offer in the region of £85m in order to secure the 22-year-old’s signature to bolster Lampard’s squad.

According to the same story, the Blues boss was impressed with Bailey’s performance in Bayer Leverkusen’s recent victory over Scottish side Rangers in the Europa League.

The report goes on to claim that Liverpool FC and Manchester United are also interested in the Bayer Leverkusen forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Daily Express reveal that Chelsea FC consider Bailey as an ideal replacement for veteran wingers Pedro Rodriguez and Willian, who are facing uncertain futures in west London.

Bailey has scored five times and has made one assist in 14 games in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Chelsea FC have already agreed to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax in a £37m deal in the summer.

