Bayern Munich star set to dismiss Chelsea FC interest – report

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer won't be moving to Chelsea FC in the summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 30 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Manuel Neuer won’t be moving to Chelsea FC in the summer, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is claiming that the Bayern Munich goalkeeper is unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer despite reports earlier this week suggesting a move is on the cards.

The same article states that Neuer has no interest in leaving the Bundesliga despite his future at Bayern Munich appearing to be uncertain with less than 18 months left on his current deal.

According to the same story, the Germany international has a good relationship with Bayern boss Hansi Flick and Neuer wants to stay at the Allianz Arena.

Goal go on to report that Neuer’s chances of remaining at Bayern will increase if Thiago Alcantara, Thomas Muller and David Alaba stay at the club.

Chelsea FC are thought to be in the market for a new goalkeeper following the inconsistent performances of Kepa Arrizabalaga for the west London side this term.

The Spain international was signed in a world-record deal for a goalkeeper in 2018 after Chelsea FC paid £73m to bring the shop-stopper to London from Athletic Bilbao.

Chelsea FC are on course to finish in the top four in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge of the west London outfit after his appointment last summer.

