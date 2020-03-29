Chelsea FC weigh up shock swoop to sign 34-year-old Germany legend – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are considering a surprise swoop to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that the Blues are looking to offload Spanish flop Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the Blues shot-stopper could secure a return to Spain after just two seasons at Stamford Bridge following his world-record move to Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, the west London side want to sign Neuer to replace Kepa in the Chelsea FC goal ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

The report goes on to add that Neuer is looking to leave Bayern because the reigning Bundesliga champions have already agreed a deal to sign Schalke’s Alexandre Nubel.

Bild reveal that the Germany international has 18 months left to run on his current deal with Bayern, so he could be open to a move away from the Allianz Arena.

Neuer is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeeper in European football following a trophy haul that includes seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League crown.

The 34-year-old was a key member of Germany’s team that won the World Cup in 2014 thanks to an extra-time victory over Argentina.

