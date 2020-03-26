Chelsea FC eye Spain Under-21 international to fill problem position – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have identified Getafe full-back Marc Cucurella as a potential signing capable of solving their headache at left-back, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Diario Sport, as quoted by Football Espana, is reporting that Cucurella will be available to sign in a €25m deal this summer.

The same article states that Cucurella is set to move to Getafe in a permanent deal from FC Barcelona at the end of his loan deal but the full-back will have s €25m contract release clause.

According to the same story, the 21-year-old represents a significantly cheaper option than Chelsea FC’s other targets to strengthen at left-back as the Blues eye FC Porto’s Alex Telles and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC could be put off by the complications of any potential deal for the Spain Under-21 international, who has impressed with his ability to play at left-back and centre-half.

Lampard has relied upon Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri to fill the left-back position this season but the Chelsea FC defence has struggled in the England legend’s first season in charge.

Chelsea FC have already reached an agreement to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Ajax in the summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip