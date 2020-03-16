Chelsea FC enter the race to sign 21-year-old FC Barcelona defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign FC Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues are interested in bolstering their defence by signing the 21-year-old, who is currently on a season-long loan at Getafe from FC Barcelona.

The same article states that Getafe have already agreed a deal with FC Barcelona to sign the full-back in a permanent deal at the end of the La Liga campaign.

According to the same story, Getafe’s agreement means that Cucurella will have a contract release clause of €25m (£23m/$28m), which has attracted interest from a host of European clubs.

Goal are reporting that Italian side Napoli as well as Bundesliga duo Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the left-sided midfielder.

The report goes on to claim that Chelsea FC have been keeping tabs on the FC Barcelona starlet during his spell at Getafe given Cucurella can also play at left-back.

Frank Lampard is thought to be keen on signing Ben Chilwell or Alex Telles but the on-loan Getafe defender could be an option should the Blues boss miss out on his preferred targets.

Chelsea FC failed to make any signings in January despite their transfer ban being overturned.

